Kagaznagar: In a major step towards strengthening the electricity distribution network, the newly constructed 33 KV Dahegaon–Kannepalli Interlinking Line was successfully charged on Thursday by Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TG NPDCL) officials.

TG NPDCL Director (Projects) V. Mohan Rao and Director (Operations) T. Madhusudhan formally commissioned the approximately 18-kilometre-long interlinking line.

The new line connects the 33 KV Dahegaon feeder of the 132/33 KV Kagaznagar Substation with the 33 KV Kannepalli feeder of the 132/33 KV Bellampalli Substation.

Speaking on the occasion, the directors explained that the interlinking facility would provide an alternative power supply route to the Kagaznagar and Bellampalli divisions whenever maintenance works are carried out on 132 KV transmission lines by the Transco department or during Line Clearance (LC) operations.

They said the new arrangement would help reduce power interruptions during maintenance activities and ensure a more reliable and uninterrupted supply of quality electricity to consumers in the two divisions.

The directors added that TG NPDCL was continuously upgrading and strengthening its distribution infrastructure to improve power supply reliability and provide better services to consumers.

Superintending Engineer (Operations), Asifabad, J. Uttam, General Manager Prabhavathi, DEE (Operations), Sirpur-Kagaznagar, ADE (Operations), Dahegaon AE and other departmental officials and staff members participated in the programme.

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