Distributing Welfare Benefits to Poor on Indira Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary is True Tribute to Her: Adilabad DCC Chief

Adilabad: Adilabad District Congress Committee (DCC) President Dr. Naresh Jadhav said that ensuring welfare benefits reach the poor and needy is the true tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

On the occasion of Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Dr. Naresh Jadhav visited Tantoli village in Adilabad Rural mandal and interacted with beneficiaries of the newly sanctioned Cheyutha pensions announced by the Telangana government.

During his visit, he spoke with single women, widows, senior citizens and persons with disabilities, enquiring about their well-being and the benefits they would receive through the pension scheme.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jadhav criticised the previous BRS government, alleging that eligible poor families had been neglected during its ten-year tenure, with no new ration cards or pensions issued.

He said the Congress government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, was committed to the welfare of economically weaker sections. He pointed out that the government had recently approved 4.5 lakh new pensions across Telangana, providing financial assistance to deserving beneficiaries.

Dr. Jadhav stated that the Congress party considers political power a means of serving the people and that extending welfare benefits to the poor on Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary was the most meaningful way to honour her legacy.

The programme was attended by District Library Chairman Mallepoola Narsaiah, former TPCC General Secretary Gandrath Sujatha, Adilabad Market Committee Chairman Boranchu Srikanth Reddy, former Market Chairman Alluri Sanjeeva Reddy, former DCC President Sajid Khan, former DCCB Chairman Addi Bhoja Reddy, ATMA Committee Chairman Gimma Santosh and several other Congress leaders and party workers.

Seva Dal representatives, leaders of various Congress wings, local party functionaries and a large number of pension beneficiaries also participated in the programme.

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