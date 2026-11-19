Nizamabad: District Collector Ila Tripathi has directed officials to work in close coordination to ensure the smooth and successful implementation of the State Government’s prestigious Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme in Nizamabad district.

The Collector held a review meeting with officials of various departments at the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) on Thursday to discuss arrangements for the scheme and issue necessary instructions.

She announced that enrolment of insurance details would begin on November 20 through special camps established at municipal offices and Gram Panchayat offices at mandal headquarters across the district.

The Collector clarified that, at present, the facility is available only to families holding Food Security Cards. Eligible families can visit any convenient enrolment camp in the district, irrespective of their place of residence, to register their details.

As the entire registration process will be conducted online, Ila Tripathi instructed officials to ensure accuracy while entering family members’ names, ages, relationships and nominee details. She stressed that even minor errors should be avoided.

She directed officials to provide computers, internet facilities and help desks at all enrolment centres. Operators handling registrations should have a thorough understanding of the process, while Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) were asked to closely supervise the arrangements.

The Collector further clarified that the person seeking insurance coverage must personally attend the enrolment camp and provide the required details, as nominee information is mandatory. However, nominees are not required to be physically present.

Registration will be carried out using the Food Security Card number, and the relevant information will be sent to the insured person’s mobile phone after successful online entry.

She also instructed officials to maintain separate registers containing enrolment details and submit daily reports to the district administration to monitor progress.

Emphasising the importance of the scheme, Ila Tripathi called upon all departmental officials to coordinate effectively and ensure that eligible families receive the benefits without difficulties.

Additional Collector Bhujanga Rao, Zilla Parishad CEO Sayagoud, DRDO Sayanna, Municipal Corporation Assistant Commissioner Chandrashekhar, municipal commissioners, mandal special officers, MPDOs, MPOs and officials from various departments attended the meeting.

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