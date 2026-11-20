Riyadh: The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday that debris had fallen and damage had been reported after its forces responded to a Houthi missile threat targeting the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

The coalition provided no details on the extent of the damage nor the areas affected.

In separate statements, the coalition said it had destroyed two Houthi ballistic missile launch platforms in Yemen’s Dhamar and Saada provinces, adding that the sites had been used in attempted attacks on Riyadh and southern Saudi Arabia, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A loud boom was heard in Riyadh early Thursday. Saudi civil defence authorities said a warning was issued in Riyadh to alert people of “a potential danger.” The warning was lifted minutes later.

On Wednesday, Yemen’s Houthis said that they had launched a large-scale missile attack on an airport and a financial center in the Saudi capital Riyadh, as the group reported at least three people, including a child, were killed in Saudi airstrikes on central Yemen.

In a statement on social media platform X, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the group had fired a “large number of cruise missiles” at King Khalid International Airport and a financial centre in Riyadh, describing the operation as retaliation for what he called Saudi attacks on civilian facilities in Yemen.

In a separate statement, Sarea said that Saudi aircraft and missiles had carried out 87 strikes across several parts of Yemen over the preceding 24 hours, targeting civilian facilities in the capital Sanaa and eight provinces.

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Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported that at least three people, including a child, were killed and five others injured in Saudi airstrikes in Yemen’s central province of Ibb on Wednesday.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Houthis toward the Riyadh and southern regions of Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was made in a statement published by the coalition’s spokesperson on X, without providing further details on casualties or damage.

The reported attacks come amid intensified fighting between the Houthis and Yemen’s government forces supported by the Saudi-led coalition. The Houthis have also claimed repeated missile and drone attacks against Saudi oil infrastructure and military installations.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of the country’s north, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government.