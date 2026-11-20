Bhubaneswar: Odisha has stepped up its disaster preparedness ahead of severe cyclonic storm Akvan, evacuating nearly three lakh people from vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas and deploying 423 rescue teams to tackle possible emergencies.

The storm is expected to make landfall between Puri and Gopalpur on Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh P. Patil, 2,98,676 people had been evacuated by Thursday evening and shifted to 2,523 relief camps. The State government has also established 9,341 cyclone shelters across potentially affected districts.

Moving at a speed of 13 kmph, Akvan is expected to cross the Odisha coast with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, while southern Andhra Pradesh may experience winds of 90-100 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The approaching cyclone has severely disrupted transportation. East Coast Railway cancelled 41 trains and rescheduled 29, while South Eastern Railway cancelled at least 28 express services. Several important services, including the Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam and Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express trains, have been affected.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Authorities have prohibited tourists from visiting vulnerable coastal destinations, including Puri, Gopalpur, Satapada and Chilika. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea. Educational institutions in districts under weather warnings have also been closed.

Rescue teams have been positioned across 11 vulnerable districts, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Koraput and Malkangiri.

During the devastating Super Cyclone of October 1999, Odisha witnessed widespread destruction, with nearly 10,000 people losing their lives. The disaster exposed the vulnerability of coastal communities and prompted major improvements in cyclone shelters, early-warning systems and evacuation arrangements.

With memories of the 1999 tragedy still significant, Odisha’s large-scale evacuation and deployment of rescue teams underline the importance of preparedness, timely warnings and public cooperation in minimising casualties and property damage during Cyclone Akvan.