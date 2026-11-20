Siddipet: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday formally launched the Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme, providing life insurance coverage of Rs. 5 lakh to every family in the state. He also announced that one crore sarees would be distributed to one crore women across Telangana from November 26, marking Constitution Day.

The announcements were made during the Praja Palana–Pragati Baat programme organised on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Siddipet. The Chief Minister participated in a two-kilometre foot march from Mustabad crossroads to the event venue and paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi along with ministers and public representatives.

Honouring former Siddipet MLA Madan Mohan for his contribution to the first Telangana movement, Revanth Reddy announced that Siddipet Medical College would be renamed Madan Mohan Medical College. He directed Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha to initiate the necessary orders.

The Chief Minister assured compensation and rehabilitation support to eligible families affected by the Mallanna Sagar project across 14 submerged villages. He also asserted that Telangana would not compromise on its rightful share of river water.

Highlighting the government’s welfare initiatives, he referred to free bus travel for women, free electricity up to 200 units for eligible households, eight lakh approved Indiramma houses, fine rice distribution to 3.48 crore people and farmer welfare expenditure of Rs. 1.78 lakh crore. He also highlighted the filling of 75,000 government jobs.

The Mallanna Sagar reservoir project, inaugurated in 2022 as part of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, led to the submergence of several villages and displacement of families. Rehabilitation and compensation concerns have remained important issues for affected residents.

The Chief Minister’s latest assurance of identifying genuine beneficiaries and providing compensation highlights the government’s responsibility towards displaced families. The new insurance scheme and saree distribution announcement further underline its focus on social security and women’s welfare.