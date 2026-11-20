Kagaznagar: A 160 kVA capacity Mobile Distribution Transformer (DTR) Trolley has been introduced in Kagaznagar town to ensure the speedy restoration of electricity supply in the event of distribution transformer failures.

The facility was formally launched by TGNPDCL Director (Operations) T. Madhusudhan, along with Director (Projects) Mohan Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, T. Madhusudhan said the mobile transformer trolley could be deployed immediately whenever a distribution transformer failed in any part of the town. It would temporarily restore power supply while arrangements were made to address the fault.

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He said the facility would be particularly useful during emergencies, helping reduce power interruptions and inconvenience to consumers. The initiative is expected to strengthen the reliability of electricity distribution and ensure quicker restoration of supply.

The programme was attended by Director (Projects) Mohan Rao, GM (Projects) Prabhavathi, SE (Operations) Uttam Jade, DE (Operations) C. Nagaraju, DE (MRT) Veeresh, EE (Civil) Srinivas, ADE (Operations) Irfan Ahmed, AE (Operations) Kamalakar and other officials and staff members.