Gold and Silver Prices Witness Sharp Decline; Gold Falls by Over Rs. 5,000

Hyderabad: Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp decline, bringing relief to buyers as precious metal rates recorded a significant fall in the market.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs. 5,120 to Rs. 1,25,570.

Similarly, 10 grams of 22-carat gold declined by Rs. 4,700 to Rs. 1,15,100.

Silver prices also registered a substantial decrease. The price of one kilogram of silver fell by Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 1,75,000.

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The sharp decline in gold and silver prices is likely to attract the attention of jewellery buyers and investors. However, actual retail prices may vary depending on the city, jeweller, taxes and making charges.