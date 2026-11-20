Warangal: Narsampet police have busted a gang allegedly involved in stealing electric water motors from agricultural wells across several mandals in Warangal district. Three main accused were arrested, while four juveniles were taken into custody.

Police recovered 84 stolen electric water motors valued at approximately Rs. 18.44 lakh, along with four vehicles allegedly used in the offences.

East Zone DCP Ankit Kumar disclosed the details during a media conference at the Warangal Police Commissionerate on Thursday.

According to police, the gang was intercepted during vehicle checks at Rajupet Crossroads around 7 am on Thursday. Seven persons travelling in a trolley auto and on motorcycles allegedly attempted to flee after noticing the police. However, police personnel caught and detained them.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to stealing electric water motors from agricultural fields during night hours. Police said the accused were working as DJ operators and stage decorators but allegedly turned to theft to meet their extravagant spending habits.

The gang reportedly targeted agricultural fields in Narsampet, Nallabelli, Duggondi, Chennaraopet, Khanapur, Nekonda and Mulugu mandals. The stolen motors were allegedly hidden in bushes on the outskirts of Rajupet village for later sale.

The arrested accused have been identified as Hamsa Prashanth (27), Anna Shivaprasad (22) and S.K. Dastagiri alias Shair (20). Four juveniles in conflict with law were also taken into custody.

Property seized:

84 electric water motors worth Rs. 18,44,800

One trolley auto

One passenger auto

One Pulsar motorcycle

One Shine motorcycle

DCP Ankit Kumar appealed to farmers to remain vigilant and take precautions to protect electric motors installed at agricultural wells. He urged them to immediately inform the local police or dial 100 if they notice suspicious persons or vehicles near agricultural fields or encounter motor thefts.

The DCP also presented cash rewards to police personnel who played a key role in apprehending the accused and recovering the stolen property.

Narsampet ACP Ravinder Reddy, Inspector Muska Srinivas, SI Rajan Babu, CCS Inspectors Harikrishna and Raghavendra Rao, along with other police personnel, attended the media conference.