Hyderabad: Telangana Police have urged people to remain vigilant against the growing number of ‘digital arrest’ cyber frauds, releasing an awareness poster highlighting the common warning signs used by cybercriminals to intimidate and cheat victims.

According to the police, unsolicited video calls from people impersonating police or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, threats involving suspicious parcels and demands to keep investigations secret are major indicators of digital arrest scams.

Fraudsters often claim that parcels booked in a victim’s name contain drugs or prohibited military items and threaten arrest unless money is paid. In other cases, they falsely claim that a victim’s children have been detained in drug-related cases and demand money for their release.

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The police also cautioned against callers pressuring victims not to inform family members or anyone else about the alleged investigation.

In a similar incident in August 2025, an 82-year-old retired Central government employee from Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills lost Rs 72 lakh after fraudsters posing as Mumbai Crime Branch, CBI and judicial officials threatened him with fabricated criminal charges.

Police stressed that there is no concept of digital arrest under Indian law. Citizens should immediately disconnect suspicious calls, avoid transferring money and report cyber fraud through helpline 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.