Hyderabad: Tensions have reportedly surfaced within the Telangana Congress, with 25 District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents expressing dissatisfaction over the alleged lack of respect and protocol extended to them by ministers and MLAs in their respective districts.

The DCC presidents held an emergency meeting at a private hotel in Hyderabad, where they discussed the issues they have been facing since their appointment to the posts.

During the meeting, they reportedly expressed frustration that ministers and MLAs were not giving them due recognition and respect. They were particularly upset that even basic protocol was not being followed, despite more than a year having passed since their appointments.

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The 25 DCC presidents subsequently lodged a formal complaint with the party in-charge on behalf of the DCC Presidents’ Forum, bringing their grievances to the party leadership’s attention.

The development highlights growing discontent among a section of district-level Congress leaders over the treatment and recognition they receive within the party.