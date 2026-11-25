A suspected food poisoning incident in Maharashtra’s Thane district has triggered concern after at least 43 people, including 10 children, fell ill after consuming chicken shawarma from a roadside stall in the Bhiwandi area.

The incident occurred near Vanjarpatti Naka, where several people reportedly ate shawarma from the same food stall. The affected individuals, aged between two and 40 years, were rushed to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Sub-District Hospital in Bhiwandi for treatment.

According to officials, the victims include 17 men, 16 women and 10 children. A pregnant woman is also among those admitted to the hospital. They reportedly developed symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and fever after consuming the food.

One of the victims said that weakness and illness began the day after eating the shawarma, leaving him unable to stand for an entire day. Another patient complained of continuous vomiting after consuming food at the stall. Family members of the affected individuals said they learnt about the incident after reaching the hospital.

The incident has raised serious concerns over food safety, hygiene and the quality of food sold at roadside eateries.

A similar incident occurred in Hyderabad in 2024, when a woman died and several others fell ill after consuming momos at a roadside stall in Nandi Nagar, Banjara Hills. The incident highlighted the serious consequences of unhygienic food preparation and unsafe storage practices.

The latest incident once again underlines the need for strict food safety inspections, regular checks on roadside eateries and accountability among food vendors. Ensuring proper hygiene and safe food handling is essential to prevent such incidents and protect public health.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com