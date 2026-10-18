Maharashtra CEO Urges ECI to Revise Form 6 as Deleted Voters Fear Legal Penalty Over ‘First-Time’ Declaration

Voters whose names were deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls are facing another hurdle: Form 6, which requires applicants to declare they are registering as voters for the first time. The requirement has left previously registered electors reluctant to reapply, fearing that the declaration could be considered false and attract legal penalties.

To resolve the issue, Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking changes to Form 6 to allow previously enrolled voters to apply for re-inclusion without declaring themselves first-time voters. According to sources, the proposal was sent to the ECI last week to address the difficulties faced by eligible voters who were asked to submit Form 6 to restore their names to the rolls.

Although Form 6 is generally used by individuals registering as voters for the first time, the ECI directed citizens whose names were omitted during the SIR exercise to use the same form to seek re-inclusion. However, the existing declaration on the form requires applicants to state that they are applying for inclusion in the electoral roll for the first time.

This clause has raised widespread concern among previously registered voters, who fear that signing such a statement could amount to submitting false information. Under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, knowingly making a false declaration in connection with electoral rolls carries a punishment of imprisonment for up to one year, a fine, or both. Because of these legal concerns, election officials on the ground have reportedly faced difficulties persuading affected voters to submit their applications.

To address the impasse, the Maharashtra CEO’s proposal recommends three key modifications to Form 6. First, it proposes removing the words “New Voters” from the form’s title. Second, it calls for introducing an alternative declaration for applicants who were previously registered in an Assembly constituency but are no longer enrolled anywhere, clearly distinguishing between first-time applicants and those seeking re-inclusion after deletion. Third, it recommends allowing applicants to mention their previous Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, which would help election officials trace earlier registration records and facilitate verification.

The proposal comes amid the ongoing SIR process in Maharashtra, where the window for claims and objections is scheduled to close on October 26 and the final electoral roll is due to be published on November 16.

The ECI has yet to approve the proposed amendments. Until a decision is taken, the suggested changes remain proposals and do not constitute an official revision of Form 6. If approved, the amendments could simplify the application process for eligible voters seeking re-inclusion and resolve concerns surrounding the mandatory declaration.