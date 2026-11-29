Rapido Driver Attacked With Iron Rods in Langar Houz; Three Accused Arrested

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old Rapido driver, Irfan Qureshi, was allegedly brutally assaulted with iron rods by three labourers near Bapughat in Langar Houz in the early hours of Sunday, reportedly over suspicion of theft.

The incident took place around 4 am, leaving Qureshi with serious injuries, including fractures in both legs and his collarbone. He was shifted to Princess Esra Hospital for medical treatment.

Police arrested the three accused in connection with the attack. According to reports, the accused admitted to assaulting the driver.

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Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi intervened in the matter and directed Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin to ensure prompt action and proper medical care for the victim.

The MLA subsequently met police officials and contacted hospital authorities regarding Qureshi’s treatment. AIMIM also assured the victim’s family of its support.

Police are taking further action in connection with the case.