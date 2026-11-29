Hyderabad: A timely intervention by the Hyderabad Disaster Response Force (DRF) of HYDRAA saved the life of a 28-year-old man who allegedly attempted suicide by climbing a telephone tower in Gandhi Nagar late at night.

The man, identified as Bhasha, is a native of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh and was reportedly distressed over personal issues. He was also preparing for the Andhra Pradesh Group examinations.

According to reports, Bhasha climbed the telephone tower and refused to come down despite repeated attempts by local residents to persuade him. The incident triggered concern among people in the area.

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HYDRAA officials received information about the incident at around 11.20 p.m. The Disaster Response Force team reached the spot within 10 minutes and immediately launched a rescue operation.

DRF Supervisor Srinivas, along with 15 team members and Domalguda Sub-Inspector Srinivas, climbed the tower and successfully brought the man down safely.

Following the rescue, Bhasha was handed over to the Domalguda police for further action.

The swift response by HYDRAA’s Disaster Response Force helped avert a possible tragedy and brought the tense midnight rescue operation to a safe conclusion.