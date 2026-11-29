Hyderabad: A suspected conspiracy to murder Congress leader and former Hyderabad Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin has come to light, prompting Borabanda police to launch an investigation.

According to reports, a complaint was lodged with the police alleging that Baba Fasiuddin’s driver had paid a contract killer (hitman) to eliminate him.

Following the complaint, Borabanda police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the alleged murder plot. Police reportedly took the suspects involved in the alleged conspiracy into custody for questioning.

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Meanwhile, Baba Fasiuddin’s wife, Habeeba Sultana, is reportedly absconding, and police are searching for her.

Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged conspiracy and the possible involvement of those named in the complaint.

Further details are awaited as the police investigation continues.