Ramgarh: Thirteen people, including four children and four women, were killed after an SUV carrying devotees to the famous Rajrappa Temple met with a horrific accident on the Ranchi-Patna National Highway in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, police said on Sunday.

One person sustained injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at Ramgarh Sadar Hospital.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 2 a.m. near the BJP office at Painki, under the jurisdiction of Kuju police station, when the SUV carrying 14 people crashed on the highway.

The victims were residents of Jangharo village in Bihar’s Nalanda district and were travelling to the Rajrappa Temple to offer prayers when the vehicle met with the accident.

The deceased include four children, four women and five men. The lone survivor sustained injuries and was rushed to the Sadar Hospital for medical treatment.

Following the accident, local residents rushed to the spot and joined the rescue operation. They helped pull the occupants out of the mangled vehicle and assisted in shifting the injured person to the hospital.

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Police personnel also reached the accident site and initiated necessary proceedings. The circumstances leading to the crash are being ascertained.

The tragic incident comes just days after a truck driver was burnt alive when his vehicle caught fire following a collision in Jharkhand’s Gumla district.

The accident took place on Palkot Road near Kartik Oraon College. The truck, which was transporting iron rods from Rourkela in Odisha to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, reportedly collided with a car while the driver was attempting to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

Following the collision, the truck went out of control and rammed into an 11,000-volt electricity pole, triggering a massive fire.

The flames engulfed the vehicle, leaving the driver trapped inside. After the fire was extinguished, his skeletal remains were recovered from the truck’s cabin.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Naoli Lalpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.