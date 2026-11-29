Los Angeles: Air traffic at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) was briefly disrupted after an earthquake struck the region, prompting air traffic control officials to instruct a Delta Air Lines aircraft preparing to land to turn back.

According to reports, the Delta aircraft was approaching the airport and was about to land when air traffic controllers directed it to abort the landing and perform a go-around.

The aircraft subsequently turned around and climbed back into the air without landing during its initial approach.

The precautionary measure came as earthquake tremors shook Los Angeles International Airport and surrounding areas, raising safety concerns.

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The incident occurred amid reports of damage at the airport, including broken windows and loose ceiling tiles. However, airport operations were not significantly affected.

The aircraft later landed safely, according to reports.

The earthquake also triggered aftershocks across the region, prompting authorities to conduct safety inspections of airport facilities and other infrastructure.