Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is set to travel to New Delhi on Sunday, marking his 83rd visit to the national capital since assuming office.

His visit comes amid special parliamentary sessions focusing on two key legislative proposals — the Lok Sabha constituency delimitation bill and the constitutional amendment bill related to women’s reservation.

The proposed legislative measures are expected to be among the major issues discussed during the special sessions of Parliament.

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Revanth Reddy’s visit to Delhi has drawn attention as the Centre prepares to deliberate on the proposed changes concerning parliamentary constituencies and women’s representation in legislatures.

Further details regarding the Chief Minister’s schedule and meetings in the national capital are awaited.