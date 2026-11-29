Nagpur: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Nagpur Crime Branch has detained three suspects and seized 1.47 kg of suspected methamphetamine (MD) worth approximately ₹1.75 crore.

According to the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau’s EAGLE team, the operation was carried out based on intelligence inputs, leading to the detection of an alleged drug trafficking network.

During the operation, officials also seized ₹1.40 lakh in cash, mobile phones, weighing machines and packing materials suspected to have been used for drug distribution.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused allegedly planned to sell the narcotic substance in small packets weighing two grams each at ₹3,500 per packet.

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Investigators are also probing suspected interstate connections involving Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to identify the wider network and trace the source of the drugs.

The authorities have urged the public to share information related to drug trafficking and narcotics activities. People can contact the helpline number 1908 or send information through WhatsApp at 87126 71111.

Further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the alleged drug network and identify other individuals involved.