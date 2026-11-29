Hyderabad: Residents of Aminpur and Miyapur have expressed serious concern over reports that drinking water supplied from the Manjira reservoir to their areas may be contaminated, raising fears about public health and water safety.

The reports have triggered alarm among local residents, who depend on the Manjira water supply for their daily needs. The possibility of contamination has raised questions about the quality of drinking water being distributed to households and the measures being taken to ensure its safety.

Residents are concerned about the potential health risks of consuming unsafe water and are seeking immediate clarification from the concerned authorities. They have urged officials to conduct water quality tests, identify the source of any contamination and take corrective measures to ensure a safe and uninterrupted supply.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The authorities concerned are expected to address residents’ concerns and provide clear information about the safety of the Manjira water supplied to these localities.

Meanwhile, residents have been advised to remain cautious until the water quality concerns are officially clarified.