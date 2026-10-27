Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹7,500 Crore Drought Relief for Farmers

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved an advance payment of ₹5,000 each to nearly 1.5 crore farmers whose crops suffered more than 33 per cent damage due to deficient rainfall. The assistance will cover farmers in 304 drought-hit talukas across the state and is expected to be disbursed before Diwali.

According to officials, the total expenditure on the relief measure will amount to approximately ₹7,500 crore. The amount will be transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to ensure that the money reaches farmers’ accounts within the week. He also instructed authorities to inform banks that no deductions should be made from the relief amount.

The state government recently declared drought in 304 of Maharashtra’s 358 talukas following deficient rainfall this year.

At its weekly meeting, the Cabinet also approved several other measures. These include the construction of a national-level exhibition centre in Pune on the lines of Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. It also sanctioned the allocation of one per cent of the District Annual Plan (General) funds for the welfare, rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities.

To revive air connectivity to Chipi airport in Sindhudurg district, the Cabinet approved 100 per cent viability gap funding for airlines operating on the Navi Mumbai–Chipi and return routes.

Additionally, the government sanctioned financial assistance of ₹66.82 crore to Bajaj Auto Ltd for electric vehicle manufacturing under the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Promotion Policy.

The decisions aim to support drought-affected farmers, improve infrastructure, promote inclusive welfare and strengthen industrial development across Maharashtra.