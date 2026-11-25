Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to accelerate various development projects being undertaken under the Municipal Administration and Urban Development departments in the Core Urban Region (CUR) and Peri-Urban Region (PUR). He reviewed the progress of key projects and issued clear instructions to officials to ensure timely completion.

The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting on municipal administration and urban development at Bodhi Pavilion in MCRHRD Institute, where he assessed the progress of the Musi River rejuvenation project, radial roads and other infrastructure initiatives.

During the meeting, Revanth Reddy reviewed the development works at Mir Alam Tank and instructed officials to improve the lake while removing the silt accumulated over several years. He also emphasised speeding up radial road construction and land acquisition.

Reviewing the modern goshala being constructed at Gandipet, the Chief Minister directed officials to accelerate the works and complete the facility by March 2027.

Officials also briefed him on the proposed Personal Rapid Transit System (PRTS) alignment from Begumpet Metro Station to Ranigunj via the Secretariat and Basheerbagh. He instructed officials to identify suitable locations for PRTS depots near Necklace Road, Raidurg and People’s Plaza and conduct detailed feasibility studies. He also stressed the need for advance planning for multi-level parking facilities near the proposed depots.

Several senior officials, including Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, CMC Commissioner Srijana and other departmental heads, attended the meeting.

The relevance of these projects is evident from Hyderabad’s past experiences. The October 2020 floods, which inundated several localities and caused extensive damage to property, exposed the city’s drainage and infrastructure weaknesses. Against this backdrop, lake restoration, radial roads and improved public transport are crucial not only for urban development but also for reducing congestion, improving connectivity and strengthening Hyderabad’s resilience to future urban challenges.