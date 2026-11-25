The Karnataka government has strengthened menstrual hygiene measures in educational institutions by making the provision of free sanitary napkins compulsory for girls studying in Classes 6 to 12 across government, aided and private schools.

The School Education Department has issued a circular directing schools and pre-university colleges to ensure easy access to biodegradable sanitary napkins. Institutions must install vending machines in girls’ washrooms. Until the machines are installed, schools can make alternative arrangements for distributing napkins.

The circular warns that failure to comply could invite disciplinary action against government school head teachers and private school managements.

Schools have also been instructed to establish dedicated menstrual hygiene corners within three months. These facilities must provide spare undergarments, uniforms and disposal bags. Functional toilets, water connections, handwashing facilities and covered sanitary waste bins are also mandatory.

District education officers will conduct annual assessments to monitor napkin availability, waste disposal arrangements and menstrual health awareness programmes. Teachers will receive sensitisation training, while educational authorities will develop learning materials covering menstruation, adolescence and related health conditions.

A relevant example emerged in 2019, when a menstrual hygiene controversy at a government school in Uttar Pradesh highlighted the stigma and lack of adequate facilities faced by adolescent girls, bringing the issue of menstrual health into public discussion.

Karnataka’s initiative is significant because inadequate menstrual facilities often force girls to miss classes or discontinue education. Ensuring free sanitary products, privacy and proper sanitation can improve school attendance, dignity and confidence among adolescent girls. The success of the policy will ultimately depend on effective implementation and regular monitoring.

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