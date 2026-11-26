HYDERABAD: Hundreds of students of Chakali Ailamma Women’s University staged a midnight protest at Osmania University, demanding immediate restoration of drinking water supply to their hostel. Frustrated by the shortage of drinking water, the students came out onto the road and staged a sit-in protest in front of the university’s main gate.

Raising slogans such as “We Want Water” and “Warden Should Come”, the students demanded that university authorities address their basic problem without further delay. The road blockade disrupted vehicular movement, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The students alleged that the lack of drinking water had made their daily lives difficult and demanded immediate intervention from the authorities to restore regular supply.

A similar protest over drinking water shortages was witnessed at Osmania University in 2018, when students raised concerns over inadequate hostel facilities and basic amenities.

The latest agitation highlights continuing concerns over hostel infrastructure. Ensuring uninterrupted drinking water, proper sanitation and timely grievance redressal is essential for providing women students with a safe and healthy residential environment.

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