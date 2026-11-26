HYDERABAD: Strengthening public transport, particularly Metro Rail and bus services, is the only sustainable solution to Hyderabad’s growing traffic congestion, according to Shashi Verma, Chief Technology Officer of Transport for London (TfL). He stressed that Metro expansion alone would not solve the problem unless complemented by a substantial increase in bus services and improved pedestrian infrastructure.

Verma shared London’s experience in urban mobility during a high-level interactive session organised at Hyderabad Metro Rail Bhavan on Wednesday, November 25, under the guidance of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. N.V.S. Reddy, Advisor to the Telangana Government on Urban Transport and Metro Rail, organised the session attended by senior officials.

Recalling his association with Hyderabad nearly three decades ago, Verma appreciated the city’s remarkable transformation into a major technology and economic hub. He explained how London integrated 14 separate transport agencies, including buses, roads, Metro and suburban rail, under Transport for London to ensure coordinated mobility management.

He pointed out that Hyderabad’s public transport modal share had declined from over 40 per cent to around 28 per cent. The city must restore it to 40 per cent and eventually increase it beyond 60 per cent to prevent worsening congestion.

Verma cautioned that road widening and flyovers could provide only temporary relief. Better footpaths, last-mile connectivity, affordable transport and policies discouraging excessive private vehicle use were equally important.

Hyderabad’s September 2024 heavy rains, which brought several roads to a standstill and disrupted daily commuting, highlighted the vulnerability of its road-dependent transport system.

The discussion is significant as Hyderabad prepares for further Metro expansion. Integrating buses, Metro services and pedestrian networks is essential to reduce private vehicle dependence, improve air quality and build a sustainable transport system for the city’s rapidly growing population.