Hyderabad’s Panjagutta police station to become India’s first AI-powered station

Panjagutta Police Station in Hyderabad is being developed as the country’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based police station under a pilot project that will integrate policing services with advanced technology.

Telangana Director General of Police C.V. Anand and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Dr Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat inspected the station on Wednesday and reviewed the ongoing technical work.

The senior officers interacted with complainants to assess how their grievances were being received and addressed through the AI system. They also monitored staff performance and examined the AI infrastructure being installed at the station.

Accompanied by Khairatabad Zone DCP Shilpavalli, ACP Murali Krishna and Inspector Jahangir Yadav, the officials reviewed the project at the field level. They said the AI-powered station would be formally inaugurated soon as a pilot project.

The proposed system will integrate artificial intelligence, computer vision, voice technology and digital investigation tools with police databases and surveillance networks. It is expected to speed up investigations, reduce administrative workload and improve citizen services.

Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat had visited the station on Monday and received feedback from the technical team.

Additional DGP (Law & Order) Akun Sabharwal, Hyderabad Additional CP (Crimes & SIT) M. Srinivasulu, Intelligence DIG Bhaskaran, SP TSPARK Rupesh, DCP Aravind Babu (SMIT) and other senior officials also attended Wednesday’s inspection.