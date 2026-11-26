HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has sanctioned financial assistance of ₹30,000 to every eligible registered church across Telangana to undertake whitewashing and decorative electrical lighting ahead of Christmas 2026. The initiative aims to help churches prepare for the festival and enable Christian communities to celebrate Christmas with joy and dignity.

According to the government, applications will be accepted online through the TG-OBMMS portal from November 23 to 30. The financial assistance can be utilised specifically for improving the appearance of church premises through whitewashing and festive illumination.

To ensure equitable distribution, district authorities will allocate the eligible church quota constituency-wise, covering churches across the State. The initiative is expected to benefit registered churches, particularly those requiring financial support to make arrangements for the annual celebrations.

This move follows the Telangana government’s earlier initiatives to support Christian communities during Christmas. In previous years, the government organised Christmas celebrations and distributed Christmas gifts to members of the community as part of its efforts to promote religious harmony.

The latest assistance assumes significance as churches begin preparations for Christmas, celebrated on December 25. By extending financial support for basic festive arrangements, the government seeks to ensure that churches across Telangana can celebrate the occasion in a dignified and festive atmosphere.