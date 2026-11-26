US Tariff Proposal Exempts Smartphones, Keeps Most Indian Textiles and Garments in Scope

NEW DELHI: Indian smartphone exports to the United States could receive relief under a proposed new tariff framework, but the country’s textile and apparel sector may continue to face trade pressure, according to a notice issued by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) on Wednesday.

The proposed exclusions cover smartphones, specified pharmaceutical products and several goods already subject to separate national-security duties under Section 232 of US trade law. These include listed steel, aluminium and copper products, vehicles and automobile parts, wood products and semiconductors. However, the exemptions apply only to the proposed tariff action and do not remove duties imposed under existing measures.

The separate exemption list specifically includes smartphones under tariff code 8517.13.00, along with medicines packaged for retail sale. Books, informational materials, donations, accompanied baggage and certain iron ore products have also been included.

However, most ordinary fabrics, garments and textile products remain within the proposed tariff’s scope. Only worn clothing has been listed for exemption.

The development is significant for India’s textile industry, which has faced uncertainty over US trade duties. A similar challenge emerged in 2025 when US tariff increases raised concerns among Indian exporters, particularly textile and apparel manufacturers.

The USTR is now seeking public comments on possible reduced tariff rates for specified textile imports. The outcome could significantly influence India’s export competitiveness and trade relations with the US.

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