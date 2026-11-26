HYDERABAD: Sunna Cheruvu, restored by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA), is ready for inauguration, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expected to dedicate the lake to the public in the first week of December. HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath inspected the development works on Wednesday evening, November 25, and reviewed the facilities created around the water body.

During the inspection, Ranganath examined the fencing, walking pathway, lake bund and viewpoint. He also visited the landscaped parks, children’s play areas and open gym developed as part of the restoration project. Additional Commissioner D. Anand Kumar, ACP Tirumal and other senior officials accompanied him.

Sunna Cheruvu, which had shrunk to just 14 acres due to encroachments and pollution, has been expanded to 32 acres following the removal of illegal occupations. The eviction drive within the Full Tank Level (FTL) limits had triggered protests and agitations.

The restoration has increased the lake’s storage capacity from 47.58 million litres to 200 million litres. Its water spread area has also expanded from nine acres to over 16 acres. Inlet and outlet channels have been repaired to improve water flow and protect Guttalabegumpet, Navabharat Nagar and neighbouring localities from flooding.

Hyderabad has witnessed severe urban flooding in the past, particularly during the October 2020 floods, when overflowing lakes and inadequate drainage affected several residential areas.

The Sunna Cheruvu restoration is significant as it demonstrates how protecting urban water bodies can simultaneously improve flood resilience, preserve the city’s natural resources and provide much-needed recreational spaces for residents.