HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has protected a 3,500-square-yard open space earmarked for a park in Khajaguda, a prominent IT corridor, by erecting fencing around the land valued at nearly ₹70 crore in the real estate market. The move aims to prevent encroachments and preserve the much-needed green space for local residents.

The layout, approved by the village panchayat in 1974, spreads over 25 acres and consists of 262 plots. As per the approved layout, 5,870 square yards were allocated for two open spaces. While a temple was constructed on 700 square yards, another 1,000 square yards reportedly became the subject of a dispute that is pending before a court.

Residents approached HYDRAA alleging attempts to encroach upon the remaining 3,500 square yards. Following complaints, officials inspected the site along with concerned departments and confirmed that the land was designated for a public park. Fencing was subsequently erected and a board declaring it as park land was installed on Wednesday.

Members of the Sai Aishwarya Plot Owners Welfare Association welcomed the action and raised slogans appreciating HYDRAA for protecting the open space.

Hyderabad has witnessed similar disputes over layout parks, including the controversy surrounding public open spaces in Ameenpur, where alleged encroachments triggered complaints from residents.

The Khajaguda action is significant as protecting designated parks safeguards public assets, improves environmental quality and ensures that rapidly urbanising neighbourhoods retain essential green spaces for future generations.

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