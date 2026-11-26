HYDRAA Warns of Strict Action Against Negligence in STP Maintenance After Three Workers Die

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner A.V. Ranganath has warned that strict action will be taken against gated communities and agencies found negligent in the maintenance of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). He said proper construction, regular maintenance and adherence to safety standards were essential to prevent fatal accidents.

The Commissioner made these remarks after inspecting the accident site at Dinesh Arik Apartment and APR Enclave under Bachupally police station limits on Wednesday. Three workers died on Tuesday after inhaling poisonous gases while cleaning an STP tank. Ranganath expressed deep sorrow over the incident, particularly as the workers entered the tank one after another in an attempt to rescue their colleagues, ultimately losing their lives.

He said gated communities should not assume that their responsibility ended after handing over STP maintenance to private agencies. The agencies must ensure that facilities are suitable for safe maintenance, sewage is treated effectively and the discharged water meets prescribed quality standards.

Ranganath announced that HYDRAA would soon convene a meeting with STP operators to explain safety regulations and issue necessary guidelines. Inspections of STPs across the city would also be intensified.

He stressed that STPs and septic tanks must have adequate ventilation and gas-release arrangements to prevent the accumulation of toxic gases. Cleaning should be undertaken only by trained personnel equipped with appropriate breathing apparatus and protective equipment. Tanks should also be designed to facilitate safe cleaning.

Preliminary findings indicate that the Dinesh Arik Apartment Association had an agreement with HR Enviro for STP and septic tank maintenance. Police have registered a criminal case and are investigating possible negligence and safety violations.

The incident recalls the recurring dangers of manual scavenging and sewer cleaning in India, where workers have lost their lives due to toxic gases in confined spaces.

The tragedy highlights the urgent need for strict monitoring, mechanised cleaning and mandatory safety equipment. HYDRAA’s proposed inspections and action against negligent operators are crucial to ensuring that sewage treatment facilities do not become death traps for sanitation workers.

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