HYDERABAD: Commuters in Hyderabad are likely to face traffic diversions on several important roads and junctions on Thursday, November 26, in view of the ‘Hyderabad Walks for Nasha Mukth Bharath’ padayatra led by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy. The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory asking motorists to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes.

The padayatra will commence at 6 am from Kashish Function Hall in Ashok Nagar and conclude at Satyam Theatre in Ameerpet. A large number of participants are expected to join the awareness march, prompting traffic restrictions along the procession route.

According to the traffic advisory, traffic may be stopped or diverted depending on the movement of the procession. The affected stretches include RTC X Roads, Ashok Nagar X Road, Himayatnagar Y Junction, Liberty, Secretariat, Iqbal Minar, Khairatabad, Bada Ganesh crossroads, Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Shadan U-turn, VV Statue, Erramanzil, NIMS, Panjagutta crossroads, Image Hospital and Satyam Theatre.

Traffic movement around Municipal Grounds, Khairatabad, Rajdooth Lane and Old Saifabad police station U-turn may also be affected.

The police have urged commuters to avoid the procession route wherever possible and take alternative roads to reach their destinations. Citizens can follow real-time traffic updates through the Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and X handle @HYDTP.

For emergency travel assistance, commuters can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626.

The advisory assumes significance as the morning padayatra coincides with peak commuting hours. Motorists, office-goers and school transport operators are advised to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure smooth movement.