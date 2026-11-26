ANANTAPUR: Four people, including a couple, were killed after a speeding lorry rammed into a car parked along the roadside near Rayalacheruvu in Yadiki mandal of Anantapur district. The accident occurred when the occupants were inside the stationary car, leaving four families devastated.

According to preliminary reports, the lorry driver allegedly dozed off at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle before crashing into the car. The impact was severe, resulting in the deaths of all four occupants.

The deceased were identified as Veerajaneyulu Reddy (50), Hanumant Reddy alias Chinnababu (48), Mallikarjuna and his wife. All four were residents of Tadipatri.

Police reached the accident spot and initiated an investigation to establish the exact circumstances leading to the collision. Further details regarding the journey and the circumstances under which the car was parked are being collected.

A similar tragedy occurred in Andhra Pradesh in July 2024, when a road accident involving a lorry and a private bus on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway claimed six lives, highlighting the dangers posed by heavy vehicles on busy roads.

The Anantapur accident once again brings attention to the serious consequences of driver fatigue and careless driving. Adequate rest for long-distance drivers, strict monitoring of heavy vehicles and greater road safety awareness are essential to prevent such avoidable tragedies.

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