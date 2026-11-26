Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his family members on Thursday cast their votes in the elections to the Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation.

The Chief Minister, his wife Bhuvaneswari, son and state minister Nara Lokesh, and daughter-in-law Brahmani cast their votes at a polling station at MPUP school in Undavalli.

Elections to 23 urban local bodies and the first phase of gram panchayat polls are being held on Thursday.

Talking to media persons after exercising the franchise, Chief Minister Naidu stated that every responsible citizen should exercise his right to vote.

“For democracy to grow stronger, people must exercise their right to vote. Exercising the right to vote grants one the right to question,” he said.

Asserting that India’s democracy is among the strongest in the world, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President said capable leadership is essential for India’s further development.

He also stated that elections should be free from the influence of money. He said people must come forward to protect democracy.

The Chief Minister also extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Constitution Day.

“The Constitution, authored by B.R. Ambedkar, provided a vision and direction for India. By granting the right to vote to every citizen, he provided a powerful tool for democracy. Everyone, regardless of whether they are rich or poor, should exercise their right to vote,” he said.

Naidu also shared his thoughts on social media. “On Constitution Day, I exercised my right to vote along with my family members in Vallur. In a democracy, voting is not just our right, it is also our responsibility. Voting is crucial to the development of our areas and our future. I urge everyone to exercise their right to vote freely and responsibly, without falling prey to any inducements. Let’s vote. Let’s strengthen democracy,” he said in a post on X.