Khammam Degree Student Dies by Suicide After Family Dispute Over Sports Bike

Khammam: A 20-year-old degree student died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Khammam after allegedly attempting suicide following a disagreement with his father over the purchase of a sports bike.

The deceased was identified as Jashwanth Teja, a third-year degree student at a private college. He was staying with his friends in a rented house in Khammam town.

According to preliminary information, Jashwanth had asked his father to buy him a high-speed sports bike. However, his father reportedly refused the request, explaining that he was currently constructing a house and could afford to purchase a regular motorcycle instead.

Upset over his father’s decision, Jashwanth allegedly consumed marijuana on the terrace of his rented house on October 14. He subsequently called his elder brother Charan, who lives in Hyderabad, and informed him about what had happened.

Charan immediately alerted Jashwanth’s roommates, who rushed him to a private hospital for treatment.

He was later shifted to Sarvajan Hospital, where he remained under medical care. However, he died on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

The incident has left his family and friends in shock. Further details regarding the circumstances of the incident are awaited.