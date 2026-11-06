Traffic restrictions around Charminar from November 6 to 11

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory around Charminar from November 6 to 11, anticipating a heavy influx of devotees visiting Bhagyalakshmi Temple during Diwali celebrations.

Police have warned of congestion on three major stretches: Madina–Charminar, Murgi Chowk–Charminar and Rajesh Medical Hall–Shah Ali Banda–Charminar. Commuters have been advised to avoid these routes and use alternative roads.

Designated parking facilities for devotees include Mufeed-ul-Anam School Ground, Sardar Mahal Road, Charminar Bus Terminal, Unani Hospital premises, SYJ Complex, MJ Bridge, Government City College and QQ Stadium. Motorists have been asked to follow traffic signs and police instructions.

For assistance, commuters can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626.

The arrangements aim to ease congestion, ensure pedestrian safety and facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles in the busy Charminar area during the festive period.