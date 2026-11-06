TG SAFE detects food safety violations in Bhadradri-Kothagudem hotels

Bhadradri-Kothagudem: Food safety inspections by the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) have uncovered unhygienic kitchens, cockroach infestations and food products without manufacturing dates at several hotels and eateries across the district.

Four enforcement teams from the TG SAFE Food Safety Wing inspected various establishments and found poor kitchen maintenance, inadequate storage facilities and insect infestations. Several hotels also lacked mandatory pest control records and employee health certificates.

Officials are planning strict action, including closure orders against some hotels and tiffin centres, while other establishments will be served show-cause and improvement notices.

In a previous inspection in May 2024, food safety officials found 88 litres of fungus-infected ice cream, rotten eggs and synthetic food colours at three restaurants in Bhadrachalam, including Townhouse (Sri Bhadra Grand). The unsafe food items were discarded.