Telangana extends ban on raw-egg mayonnaise till October 2027

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has extended the ban on the production, sale and storage of raw-egg mayonnaise across the State for another year, citing public health concerns.

The Commissioner of Food Safety issued orders under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, extending the prohibition from October 30, 2026, to October 29, 2027. The notification was published in the Telangana Gazette (No. 984) on November 4.

The ban applies only to mayonnaise prepared using raw eggs. Eggless mayonnaise and other permitted varieties remain outside its scope, subject to food safety standards.

The decision follows earlier food poisoning incidents, including one in January 2024 when around 17 people reportedly fell ill after consuming shawarma served with mayonnaise at an eatery in Alwal, Hyderabad. The victims suffered vomiting, fever and diarrhoea, with tests reportedly detecting Salmonella bacteria.

The extension is particularly relevant to restaurants, hotels, shawarma centres and street-food vendors using mayonnaise. Food safety authorities are expected to intensify inspections to ensure compliance and prevent food contamination.