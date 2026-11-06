CBSE Class X, XII Board Exams to Begin on February 16, 2027

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class X and Class XII Board examinations from February 16, 2027, with all papers scheduled to begin at 10.30 am.

According to the date sheets released on Friday, more than 19.8 lakh students of Class XII and over 26.5 lakh students of Class X have registered for the examinations.

The Board said Class X students will appear in 83 subjects, while Class XII students will take examinations in 121 subjects. The schedules have been released 101 days ahead of the examinations.

While preparing the timetable, the CBSE considered more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that examinations of two subjects chosen by the same student do not clash. Adequate gaps have also been provided between commonly combined subjects.

The Board said tentative schedules of major entrance examinations for Class XII students were considered to ensure that the Board examinations conclude well before those tests. The timetable also takes into account examination-centre capacity and aims to minimise teachers’ prolonged absence from schools during the evaluation process.