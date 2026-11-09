57 B.Ed Colleges Move Calcutta HC Against Bengal Government’s Admission Freeze

Around 57 Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) colleges in West Bengal have approached the Calcutta High Court, challenging the state government’s decision to stop admissions for institutions that failed to meet prescribed eligibility requirements.

An official said on Monday that the petition is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday. The colleges have argued that they were not served specific notices explaining the reasons for suspending their admission process.

The legal challenge follows the government’s publication of a list of institutions found ineligible for affiliation renewal for the 2026-27 academic year. Authorities identified 205 colleges that failed to meet infrastructure and administrative standards and barred them from admitting fresh students for the 2026-28 session.

The government has, however, allowed these institutions to address infrastructure and faculty deficiencies and reapply for eligibility for the 2027-29 academic cycle.

The action followed joint inspections by the Higher Education and Technical Education departments across B.Ed, ITI, Polytechnic and Pharmacy colleges. In the first phase, 156 B.Ed colleges were cleared for admissions, while 415 institutions were issued 21-day show-cause notices to rectify deficiencies. Nine colleges failed to respond.

After a second round of inspections, 237 B.Ed colleges were approved for admissions in 2026-27, while the remaining 205 were barred from enrolling fresh students.