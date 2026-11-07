Telangana High Court Issues Contempt Notices to Six Officials, Summons HYDRAA Commissioner

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday issued Form-I notices to six government officials, including Municipal Administration Principal Secretary T.K. Sreedevi and HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, in connection with an alleged contempt-of-court case involving the demolition of a farmhouse in Sangareddy district.

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy directed the six officials to appear personally before the court on December 4. The other officials who received notices include the Sangareddy Joint Collector, Ameenpur Municipal Commissioner, Sangareddy District Panchayat Officer and Sangareddy Tahsildar.

The contempt petition was filed by M.A. Shareef, a 98-year-old resident, who alleged that officials deliberately interfered with his possession of nearly 36 acres of land at Ailapur village under Ameenpur Municipality, despite a specific interim order issued by the High Court.

Shareef informed the court that he had constructed a farmhouse on the property after obtaining necessary permissions from the concerned government departments. He submitted registered sale deeds dating back to 1959 and pattadar passbooks as evidence of his ownership.

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According to the petitioner, hundreds of personnel entered his property during the early hours of April 11, which was a public holiday, without serving any prior notice. He further alleged that the farmhouse was demolished despite the High Court’s interim order dated September 25, 2025.

After examining the records placed before it, the court observed that they indicated possible wilful disobedience of its orders and issued Form-I notices.

Earlier, HYDRAA’s demolition drives in Ameenpur and other parts of Hyderabad in 2024 triggered protests and legal challenges from property owners who questioned the procedures followed by authorities. The latest contempt proceedings once again bring into focus the need for government agencies to follow due process, respect property rights and strictly comply with court orders before undertaking demolition operations.”