Relationship Dispute Suspected Behind Deaths of Woman and Her Friend on Railway Track

Mandya: A married woman and her male friend allegedly died by suicide after coming under a moving train near VC Farm Road on Friday. The incident is suspected to have been triggered by relationship-related disputes and family tensions.

The deceased were identified as Sahana, 26, and Rahul, 28, who was her neighbour. According to preliminary information, the two had reportedly been in a relationship for the past three years.

Sahana had married Veeresh, an autorickshaw driver, eight years ago. The couple has two children, a six-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son. The family was residing in Madanayakanahalli, Bengaluru, where Rahul lived in the same residential building.

After Veeresh reportedly learnt about their relationship, frequent arguments erupted between the couple. Despite shifting to another locality and attempts by village elders to resolve the issue, tensions continued.

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On Monday, another argument reportedly took place after Sahana expressed her wish to live with Rahul. She left her husband’s house on Tuesday and went to her grandmother’s residence at Gunnayakanahalli in Mandya district. Rahul reportedly took her from the village on Thursday. Although they initially considered approaching the police, the two allegedly died by suicide the following morning.

Government Railway Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Similar incidents in the past, including the 2024 Bengaluru techie suicide case linked to marital disputes, have highlighted how prolonged relationship conflicts and emotional distress can have tragic consequences. The latest incident once again underlines the importance of timely counselling, family support and professional intervention to prevent such tragedies.”