AP Parishad Polls: Counting Underway Across 365 Centres, Results Expected by 8 PM

Amaravati: The counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh Parishad elections began at 8 am on Saturday, November 7, across the State, with officials initially verifying postal ballot papers before proceeding to count votes cast in ballot boxes.

Polling for 582 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and 7,767 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) seats concluded peacefully on Thursday. Of these, 77 ZPTC and 2,051 MPTC seats were already elected unanimously. The political fate of 21,012 candidates contesting the remaining seats will be decided through the counting process.

The exercise is being conducted at 365 counting centres, with 39,694 personnel deployed. The State Election Commission has instructed district collectors to complete the counting process by 8 pm. The first MPTC results are expected after 3 pm.

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Tight security arrangements have been made with 40,679 police personnel deployed across counting centres. CCTV cameras are monitoring activities inside and outside the centres, and the footage will be preserved for 60 days to ensure transparency.

During the 2021 Andhra Pradesh local body elections, vote counting for ZPTC and MPTC seats was conducted amid tight security. The counting process witnessed political competition and allegations of irregularities in some areas, highlighting the importance of transparent counting and strong security arrangements during local elections.

The Election Commission has emphasised peaceful counting and strict monitoring to ensure a smooth conclusion to the present electoral process.