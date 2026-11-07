Pensioners Alert: Submit Digital Life Certificate by November 30 to Avoid Pension Disruption

Hyderabad: Pensioners receiving monthly benefits from the Central and State governments, as well as other government organisations, have been advised to submit their annual Jeevan Pramaan or Digital Life Certificate (DLC) by November 30, 2026, to ensure uninterrupted pension payments.

The biometric-based digital facility allows pensioners to submit their life certificates without visiting government offices. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has facilitated several online and doorstep services to simplify the process.

Pensioners can submit certificates through face authentication using the UMANG app or avail free doorstep services through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB). Several public sector and private banks also provide doorstep facilities. Alternatively, certificates can be submitted at nearby EPFO offices or Common Service Centres.

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For pensioners aged 80 and above, submission opened on October 1, while those below 80 became eligible from November 1. Both categories must complete the process by November 30.

Failure to submit the certificate may result in temporary suspension of pension payments from December. However, there is no penalty for late submission, and pending pension arrears will be released after verification.

In previous years, pensioners who failed to submit life certificates on time faced temporary pension stoppages, causing financial difficulties until their records were updated. The government continues to promote digital services to prevent such disruptions.