Telangana Expands Indiramma Housing Scheme to Five More Cities

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to expand its ambitious Indiramma Indlu housing scheme to five major cities outside the Hyderabad Core Urban Region (CURE). The Transport, Roads and Buildings (T,R&B) Department has issued administrative approvals for constructing G+5 apartment blocks under the new initiative, titled ‘Indiramma Indlu – Towers’.

The project will cover Nizamabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar, aiming to provide permanent houses with improved facilities to economically weaker families.

The Telangana Housing Board will implement the project. Beneficiaries will be identified through a demand-survey process, following the selection method and financial model adopted in the CURE region.

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Considering the shortage of land in urban areas, the government has opted for vertical development through Ground Plus Five (G+5) apartment structures.

Under the earlier 2BHK Dignity Housing Scheme, the Telangana government constructed double-bedroom houses for economically weaker families. The new initiative builds on the need for affordable urban housing, while adopting vertical construction to accommodate more families with limited land availability.