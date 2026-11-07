Abhishek Banerjee alleges attempt on his life after clashes between BJP-Trinamool workers in front of his house

Kolkata: Late-night clashes, allegedly between supporters of the BJP and Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC), broke out in phases on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in front of the residence of the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Diamond Harbour Constituency.

According to the latest information available, the clashes broke out in phases between 2.30 a.m. and 3.30 a.m., when the Diamond Harbour MP was celebrating his 39th birthday at midnight.

What started with an altercation finally turned into scuffles and stone pelting. Abhishek alleged that there was an attempt on his life and accused the BJP supporters of ransacking a nearby party office of his party.

Abhishek Banerjee reportedly tried to flex his power on a police officer, but the officer stood his ground and responded firmly.



Perhaps Abhishek has forgotten that he is no longer in power and that the police are not anyone’s personal security guards.



Many in Bengal have long… pic.twitter.com/3pxNwTskln — Deep Dive Analysis (@DDAnalysis_) November 7, 2026

According to police sources, several people from both sides were injured in the incident. Upon learning of the clashes, a large police contingent reached the spot, and they had to resort to baton charges to disperse the members of the two clashing rival groups.

Later, Abhishek started a sit-in protest in front of his house on Friday night over the incident. As the on-duty police officers asked them to move away from that place, since it might result in further escalation of tension, the Diamond Harbour MP also entered into an argument with the on-duty cops.

Finally on Saturday morning, at around 6:30 a.m, he entered his house after the police intervened.

Saturday is Abhishek’s 39th birthday. On that occasion, MAITC workers and supporters gathered in front of the Kalighat residence of the Diamond Harbour MP after midnight on Friday.

Allegedly, the BJP workers suddenly appeared there at around 2.30 a.m. and started shouting slogans of “thief, thief”.

Trinamool supporters alleged that Abhishek’s picture, cutouts, and banners hung with birthday wishes were torn by the BJP workers.

When Trinamool supporters tried to stop this, an argument started between the two groups. After this, clashes broke out. At that point in time, Abhishek came out of the house and met the injured followers. “There is a plot to attack and kill me,” he said.

Later he also issued a social media statement, where he launched a scathing attack against the BJP and the police.

“After two days of continuous recce, this is how BJP hooligans attacked my house at 2 a.m. today. Watch the footage and see for yourself. If this is what can happen to an elected Member of Parliament, imagine the plight of the common man in West Bengal.

“This is the seventh attempt on my life in the last six months. Yet, there has been no police action and no judicial intervention. Hooligans are running riot across the state because the judiciary continues to turn a blind eye. Thank you, Milords, for remaining mute spectators,” Abhishek claimed in his social media statement.

He also attached a picture and a video of the clashes to his post.