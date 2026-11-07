Court Grants Bail to BRS Leader Dudimetla Balaraj Yadav in SC Atrocities Case

Hyderabad: In a setback to the Congress government, a magistrate court has granted bail to BRS leader and former corporation chairman Dudimetla Balaraj Yadav, who was arrested by the police in a case registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The case was registered following a complaint lodged by Induja Reddy, wife of Congress leader Balmoori Venkat. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested Balaraj Yadav in connection with the allegations.

However, the magistrate granted bail to the BRS leader, providing him relief in the case. The court’s decision has come as a setback to the Congress government, which has been facing criticism from the opposition over the arrest.

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The development is likely to intensify the political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the BRS in Telangana. The BRS leadership may view the bail order as a significant development in its criticism of the government’s handling of cases involving opposition leaders.

The case has also drawn attention to the political tensions surrounding the complaint filed by Induja Reddy. However, the allegations against Balaraj Yadav remain subject to the legal process, and the grant of bail does not amount to a final determination of the case.

Further developments in the matter are expected as the legal proceedings continue.