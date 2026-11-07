Raviryala Land Row: 11.33 Acres Removed From Section 22A Prohibited List, Valuation Changed Repeatedly

Hyderabad: Serious allegations of irregularities in land records have surfaced in Raviryala village of Maheshwaram mandal in Ranga Reddy district, with revenue officials accused of misusing provisions under Section 22A to facilitate the registration of restricted land in favour of selected individuals.

The controversy has raised questions over the functioning of the Bhu-Bharati land records system, with critics alleging that land assets are being manipulated rather than protected. They have sarcastically described the system as ‘Bhu-Harati’ (burning away of land assets) instead of ‘Bhu-Bharati’ (land wealth).

According to the allegations, revenue officials removed 11.33 acres of land from the prohibited list maintained under Section 22A. Subsequently, portions of the land measuring 2.31 acres each were registered in the names of different individuals, and land passbooks were also issued.

A particularly controversial transaction involved 2.31 acres in Survey No. 8/5. The land was reportedly registered in favour of selected individuals at a rate of Rs. 91 lakh per acre after being removed from the prohibited list.

However, the land was subsequently restored to the prohibited list, and its valuation was raised dramatically to Rs. 35.29 crore per acre. The valuation was reportedly revised to Rs. 1.19 crore per acre the following day and later reduced further to Rs. 60.90 lakh per acre.

The repeated changes in land valuation have raised serious questions about the conduct of revenue officials and the circumstances under which the entries were altered. Critics are questioning how land involved in ongoing court litigation could be removed from the restricted list and registered without the Collector’s authorisation.

Allegations have also emerged regarding possible political interference in the matter. Critics suspect that influential individuals associated with the ruling Congress party may have played a role in the alleged manipulation. However, these claims require independent verification.

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Meanwhile, Chintala Muralidhar Reddy has alleged that his inherited property measuring six acres and four guntas in Survey No. 8/A was registered in the names of other individuals without his knowledge or consent.

The alleged transactions have triggered intense discussion over the role of revenue officials and the possible involvement of political leaders. Questions are also being raised about how land passbooks were issued and how restricted land records were altered despite the reported court dispute.

The matter has once again brought the implementation of Section 22A and transparency in the Bhu-Bharati land registration system under scrutiny. A detailed investigation is needed to establish how the land was removed from the prohibited list, who authorised the registrations and why its valuation underwent such dramatic changes.