‘Arnab’, ‘Murasu’ damaged crops over 4.61 lakh hectares in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Agricultural crops over 4,61,194 hectares were damaged due to recent cyclones ‘Arnab’ and ‘Murasu’ in Andhra Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

The cyclone also damaged horticultural crops across 29,960 hectares.

State Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu reviewed the damage caused to agricultural and horticultural crops by the recent cyclones during a teleconference with senior officials on Tuesday morning.

Officials reported that, under the impact of Cyclone ‘Arnab’, crops over 3,27,843 hectares suffered damage in 15 districts, affecting 5,23,136 farmers. The damaged crop area was 30.05 per cent of the 10,90,933 hectares under cultivation in the affected districts. The officials estimated a production loss of 9,78,091 tonnes, resulting in a financial loss of Rs 2,392.84 crore.

In Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district alone, 99.19 per cent of the cultivated area was damaged, affecting 94,808 farmers and resulting in a financial loss of Rs 348.88 crore. The estimated requirements under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) are Rs 815.57 crore and Rs 714.96 crore, respectively.

Officials also reported that due to the impact of Cyclone ‘Murasu’, crops across 1,33,351 hectares were damaged across nine districts, affecting 186,269 farmers. The damaged crop area was 23.71 per cent of the total cultivated area of 5,62,445 hectares. The financial loss is estimated at Rs 816.53 crore, with a production loss of 3,38,302 tonnes. The estimated requirements under the SDRF and NDRF are Rs 321.64 crore and Rs 266.67 crore, respectively.

The officials also stated that due to Cyclone ‘Arnab’, 23,211.48 hectares of horticultural crops were damaged across 215 mandals and 1,310 villages in 15 districts, affecting 58,990 farmers. Enumeration has been completed for 23,035.08 hectares (99.24 per cent) involving 58,630 farmers. The enumeration for the remaining 176.40 hectares, involving 360 farmers, is still pending. Out of the 15 districts, 14 have completed 100 per cent of the enumeration, while Krishna district has reached 86.67 per cent.

Officials reported that due to the impact of Cyclone Murasu, 6,748.52 hectares of horticultural crops across 106 mandals and 530 villages in eight districts were damaged, affecting 12,586 farmers. So far, enumeration has been completed for only 2,211.73 hectares (32.77 per cent) involving 3,392 farmers, while the registration of 9,194 farmers covering 4,536.79 hectares remains pending.

Minister Atchannaidu directed officials to conduct a comprehensive field-level assessment of the damages caused by the two cyclones and to identify, on a district-wise basis, the remaining crop area and the number of farmers yet to be registered. He emphasised that the enumeration process must be expedited to ensure that no eligible farmer is left out.

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